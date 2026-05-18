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Self-Styled Godman And Aide In Nashik Remanded To Custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 20:40 IST

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Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and his aide are now in judicial custody in Nashik, India, amidst investigations into rape allegations and financial misconduct.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and his aide Namkarn Avare have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Nashik.
  • Kharat faces accusations of rape and alleged financial irregularities.
  • Avare, chairman of STICE, is linked to financial irregularities in Jagdamba Mata Co-op Credit Society.
  • Investigations are ongoing into 'benami' bank accounts and dubious land deals associated with Kharat.

A court in Sinnar in Nashik on Monday remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and his aide Namkarn Avare in 14-day judicial custody.

Accusations Against The Godman

Kharat was held in March this year after a woman accused him of rape. A subsequent probe has revealed alleged financial irregularities through 'benami' bank accounts and dubious land deals.

 

Aide's Involvement And Connection

Namkarn Avare, Sinnar Taluka Co-operative Industrial Estate (STICE) chairman and former secretary of Kharat's Shivanika Trust, which looks after the administration of Ishaneshwar temple at Mirgaon, was held on May 13.

Avare was held in connection with alleged financial irregularities in Jagdamba Mata Co-op Credit Society at Kundewadi, as per police. Incidentally, Avare's autobiography "Asa Mi Namkarn" has heaped praise on Kharat for his predictions and "spiritual powers".

Further Investigation

Kharat was taken into custody by Sinnar police on May 12 with regards to the irregularities at Jagdamba Mata Co-operative Credit Society.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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