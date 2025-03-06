HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Khalistanis breach Jaishankar's security in London, India condemns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 06, 2025 12:24 IST

India on Thursday deplored an incident of security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's trip to the United Kingdom.

IMAGE: A pro-Khalistan protester managed to breach the security barricades and came in front of S Jaishankar's convoy. Photograph: Screengrab/X

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists," he said.

 

"We deplore the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," Jaiswal added.

Specific details of the incident are awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
