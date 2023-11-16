News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jaishankar raises Khalistan issue with British leaders

Jaishankar raises Khalistan issue with British leaders

By Aditi Khanna
November 16, 2023 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has raised India's long-standing concerns about pro-Khalistan extremism in the United Kingdom during his meetings with the country's leaders, stressing that they should be on guard against the misuse of freedom of expression and speech.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, on November 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jaishankar concluded his five-day visit to the UK on Wednesday, which he described as 'timely' after a series of cross-party engagements amid 'substantial progress' on the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations.

During a media interaction at the High Commission of India in London before leaving, the minister shared some insights from his discussions with the UK Cabinet ministers and Opposition leaders which covered a whole spectrum of global and bilateral issues.

 

India's concerns regarding pro-Khalistan extremism in relation to the safety of its diplomats in the country were among the topics that came up during his meetings with UK Home Secretary James Cleverly and National Security Adviser (NSA) Tim Barrow.

"We have long-standing concerns about extremist and sometimes even violent activities of various forces, including those who propagate Khalistan," said Jaishankar.

"We have been trying to get the government here to understand that while we as a fellow democracy certainly understand the importance of freedom of expression, and of speech, they should be on guard against the misuse of these freedoms," he said.

With reference to the violent protests at India House in March, he said the 'gravity of the situation is sharply recognised' and India's expectation is that its diplomatic mission would be provided requisite protection to conduct their activities in an unrestricted way and there would be a 'firm stance against the advocacy of violence and extremism'.

Asked if the upcoming 14th round of negotiations on the FTA is likely to be the final one, the EAM said, "We have made substantial progress, but I don't think it would be prudent of me to make predictions or to put timelines. I think both sides are very aware of the importance of the FTA and will make the utmost effort to get there. So, we have to take it as it happens."

As the first minister to hold bilateral talks with the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, Jaishankar said they covered a range of regional issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and also the Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia.

He also shared that Cameron presented him with a cricket bat signed by both England and Indian cricket teams, a gift he described as 'very special'.

Earlier, during his meeting with Rishi Sunak at 10, Downing Street on Sunday, he had gifted the UK Prime Minister a cricket bat signed by batting legend Virat Kohli.

"Overall, I would say this visit was timely, and much needed because these personal interactions do a lot in really developing an understanding between countries. I was very satisfied, the British system made an effort to engage at all the relevant levels from the prime minister downwards, and that itself is a statement of the closeness of our ties today," he said.

Jaishankar also highlighted the bipartisan nature of the bilateral relationship, reflecting on his very wide-ranging discussions with Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

His final engagement was an in-conversation session entitled 'How a billion people see the world' organised by Wilton Park at the Royal Over-Seas League in London during which he covered a broad range of topics, including the 'momentum' behind India's growth story, realities of the relations with China and the rise of a 'more authentic' India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Khanna
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Khalistan is a business'
'Khalistan is a business'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'
'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'
'Towel fight sequence was very, very difficult'
'Towel fight sequence was very, very difficult'
452 Graduates In MP Polls
452 Graduates In MP Polls
Can Biden Force Israel To Cease Fire?
Can Biden Force Israel To Cease Fire?
World Cup: 'Rohit Sharma is India's real hero'
World Cup: 'Rohit Sharma is India's real hero'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ask Sikhs In Punjab If They Want Khalistan...

Ask Sikhs In Punjab If They Want Khalistan...

'Punjabis will never allow Khalistan in Punjab'

'Punjabis will never allow Khalistan in Punjab'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances