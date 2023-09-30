India's envoy to UK stopped from entering Scotland Gurdwara

Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami was on Friday prevented from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland.

IMAGE: High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

According to a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of 'Sikh Youth UK', a man, reportedly a pro-Khalistan activist, was seen blocking Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive.

This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"...They are hurting Sikhs in Canada and other places, every Sikh should protest against any Indian Ambassador like we did here in Glasgow," the man is heard saying in the video.

The 'Sikh Youth UK' claims that there is an ongoing ban on Indian officials visiting the gurdwara in their official capacities.

The video shows two men near the High Commissioner's car in the parking area.

One of them is seen attempting to open the car door, which has been locked from the inside.

The purported video then shows the high commissioner's car leaving the gurdwara premises.

The video then shows another man speaking to the camera that this is how any Indian ambassador or any Indian government official who visits the Gurdwara will be treated.

"We know what games they are playing, what's happening in Canada. The Canadian PM has openly condemned India and expelled Indian diplomats," he said.

The incident was first reported by the Times of India.

A pro-Khalistan activist told TOI that the Indian high commissioner was supposed to hold a meeting with the gurdwara committee of the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive.

A formal reaction from the Indian High Commission in London and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the incident is awaited.

The UK incident comes amid a growing strain in India-Canada ties following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations regarding the Indian government’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has rejected the claims, calling it 'absurd' and 'motivated'.