India summons Canada's envoy over Khalistani mob's actions against mission

Source: PTI
March 26, 2023 11:54 IST
India has summoned the Canadian high commissioner and conveyed its strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against its diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada recently.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The government of India on Saturday sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of its diplomatic mission and consulates, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

 

Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts, it said.

The ministry hoped that the Canadian government will take all steps needed to ensure the safety of its diplomats and security of its diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions.

On Sunday last, an event to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada in British Columbia province had to be cancelled due to security concerns after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters.

The event was organised at the Taj Park Convention Centre Surrey to welcome the high commissioner of India, Sanjay Kumar Verma's first visit to the west coast.

The event was ultimately cancelled for security reasons, Global News, the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, had reported.

Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was at the venue to cover the protest, was also assaulted by protesters.

Canada has also seen a rise in anti-India activities recently by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples.

Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
