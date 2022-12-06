News
Kerala vicar announces calling-off of anti-Adani port protest 'for now'

Kerala vicar announces calling-off of anti-Adani port protest 'for now'

Source: PTI
December 06, 2022 21:01 IST
The over 130-day-long protest by fisherfolk against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port was on Tuesday called off for now.

IMAGE: Fishermen led by Church representatives lay siege to the under-construction Vizhinjam port. Photograph: PTI Photo

The calling-off of the agitation was announced by vicar general Eugene Pereira, who has been seen at the forefront of the protest.

He, however, said the protest was not being called off because they were satisfied with the steps taken or promises made by the state government.

It was being called off as the protest has reached a certain stage and if required, they will take it up again, Pereira told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

 

A day ago, leaders of various religious groups in Kerala had met with the fisherfolk protesting against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port as part of the ongoing efforts to bring peace in the area which witnessed violent agitations recently.

A large number of people have been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport at nearby Mulloor for the last few months.

They have been pressing their seven-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The agitators have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming port, was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion.

Source: PTI
 
Adani group moves HC for central forces at Vizhinjam
What You Must Know About Vizhinjam Port
Vizhinjam Port: Between Protest, Promise And Reality
Will Nirav Modi be finally extradited to India?
Maharashtra ministers decide to skip Belagavi visit
Maha-K'taka border row: Pawar gives 24-hr ultimatum
Hackers attack ICMR website 6,000 times in a day
