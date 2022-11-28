News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Anti-Adani port protestors attack Kerala police station, 29 cops injured

Anti-Adani port protestors attack Kerala police station, 29 cops injured

Source: PTI
November 28, 2022 00:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A mob of agitators led by the Latin Catholic church Sunday night attacked Vizhinjam police station in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against the construction of Adani port, injuring at least 29 policemen and damaging police vehicles. 

IMAGE: Fishermen belonging to the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese burn their boats during a protest against the Vizhinjam port project, at Mulloor, Thiruvananthapuram, October 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The mob targeted the police station using sticks and bricks, and attacked police officers after a person was arrested and a few others were taken into custody in connection with the violent protests on November 26.

"At least 29 policemen have been injured and admitted to various hospitals," a special branch police official told PTI.

 

Considering the sensitive situation prevailing in the area, the Kerala government has deployed more police officials from other districts.

The agitators also attacked media-persons who were present at the site. ACV local channel camera-person Sherif M John was attacked by the protesters, who damaged his camera and snatched his cellphone. He has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated peace talks with the church authorities and its representative, Fr Eugene Perera, said the church wants to maintain peace.

"We will speak to the protesters. I came here to resolve the matter in a peaceful manner," he told the media.

Earlier in the day, the state police lodged an FIR against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests, including metropolitan archbishop Thomas J Netto and Perera, over the violence at Vizhinjam on Saturday.

Television channels aired visuals of the vandalised Vizhinjam police station as well overturned vehicles, including a police van and jeeps.

Senior officials, including the district collector, city police commissioner and sub-collector, have called a reconciliatory meeting with the protesters at Kovalam animation centre.

The church authorities and government officials are expected to talk to the media after the meeting.

The police have arranged tight security in the Vizhinjam region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Church-led stir against Adani port enters 100 days
Church-led stir against Adani port enters 100 days
Adani to help Modi fulfill India's port dreams
Adani to help Modi fulfill India's port dreams
Adani racing against time to complete Vizhinjam port project
Adani racing against time to complete Vizhinjam port project
1 killed, 12 hurt bridge falls on rly track in Maha
1 killed, 12 hurt bridge falls on rly track in Maha
FIFA WC PIX: Croatia efficiently dismantle Canada
FIFA WC PIX: Croatia efficiently dismantle Canada
AAP leaders behind Jain's leaked jail videos: BJP
AAP leaders behind Jain's leaked jail videos: BJP
MP Cong leader booked for pro-Pak slogans at yatra
MP Cong leader booked for pro-Pak slogans at yatra
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Archbishop among 15 priests booked for Adani port stir

Archbishop among 15 priests booked for Adani port stir

No holding people to ransom: HC on Adani port stir

No holding people to ransom: HC on Adani port stir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances