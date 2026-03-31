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Illegal Kidney Transplant Ring Uncovered in Kanpur, Several Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 31, 2026 18:28 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Police dismantled a major illegal kidney transplant racket in Kanpur, exposing a network of doctors and individuals exploiting vulnerable patients for profit.

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh Police busted an illegal kidney transplant racket in Kanpur, arresting five doctors and the alleged mastermind.
  • The racket involved multiple private hospitals and exploited vulnerable individuals, with kidneys being sold for significant profit.
  • The investigation revealed a network with potential links to other major cities in India and even Nepal, raising concerns about international involvement.
  • Authorities are investigating the involvement of foreign nationals and potential violations of transplant regulations.
  • The alleged mastermind lured donors through Telegram groups, targeting financially distressed individuals and dialysis patients.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday busted an alleged illegal kidney transplant racket operating through multiple private hospitals in Kanpur, arresting five doctors and the alleged kingpin, officials said.

The arrests followed late-night raids on Monday at Med-Life hospital, Ahuja Hospital, and Priya Hospital (private hospitals) in the Kalyanpur area, conducted jointly with the health department led by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Haridutt Nemi, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal said.

 

The investigation suggests the possible involvement of six to seven more hospitals, police said, adding that further arrests are likely in the coming days.

The police arrested hospital owners -- Dr Preeti Ahuja, 50, her husband Dr Surjeet Singh Ahuja, 54 -- medical practitioners Rajesh Kumar, 44, Ram Prakash, 40, and Narendra Singh, accused of facilitating unlawful organ transplants, he said.

Besides, the police have also arrested alleged mastermind Shivam Agarwal, 32, who reportedly impersonated a doctor, he added.

Preliminary findings suggest that a kidney from an MBA student, Ayush -- originally from Bihar -- was procured for Rs 10 lakh and sold to a patient, Parul Tomar of Meerut, for Rs 60 lakh, pointing to a profit-driven network exploiting vulnerable individuals, police said.

The donor had been admitted to Med-Life hospital, while the recipient, who had reportedly been battling kidney failure for eight years, had been shifted to another facility, they said.

A case has been registered against the six accused under Section 143 (trafficking of person) and 3(5) (A criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the BNS and relevant Sections of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act.

The racket came to light after the donor, Ayush, alerted police over a payment dispute, alleging he received only Rs 3.5 lakh instead of the agreed amount. The tip-off triggered immediate raids and arrests, an official said.

Modus Operandi and Network Connections

Agarwal, the alleged mastermind, impersonated a doctor and lured donors through Telegram groups. The network reportedly targeted financially distressed individuals and dialysis patients, connecting them through illegal channels, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal added.

So far, the police have recovered evidence of over a dozen illegal transplants, with the kingpin reportedly confessing to 50-60 such transplants across Kanpur over the past two years, they said.

According to the police, the network is suspected to have links to Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and even Nepal.

Investigation and Regulatory Response

Authorities also flagged the involvement of foreign nationals in some cases, raising serious concerns over violations of transplant norms, which require strict government approval, especially for unrelated or overseas donors.

Three hospitals have been issued notices seeking explanations on patient admissions and transplant procedures, Additional CMO Ramit Rastogi told reporters.

Their licences might get cancelled pending further inquiry, he added.

The recipient's and donor's condition reportedly deteriorated after the surgery, following which they were admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital for further treatment.

Police have also revealed that a South African woman, Arbica, underwent a kidney transplant on March 3. Though intelligence inputs had flagged the case earlier, officials said the information could not be acted upon in time.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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