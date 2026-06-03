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Kerala Government Forms SIT For 'Kafir Screenshot' Election Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 03, 2026 20:48 IST

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The Kerala government has launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the contentious 'kafir screenshot' cases that ignited a significant political controversy during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in Vadakara constituency.

Key Points

  • The Kerala government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the controversial 'kafir screenshot' cases from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Vadakara constituency.
  • The SIT will probe two cases: one concerning alleged communal polarisation against LDF candidate K K Shailaja and another about the circulation of fake messages.
  • The controversy stemmed from a social media post urging people not to vote for Shailaja, labelling her a 'kafir' (non-believer), leading to accusations between CPI(M) and UDF.
  • The SIT will be headed by the Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief, with oversight from the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kannur Range, and will submit fortnightly progress reports.
  • This new investigation reopens a previous probe that reportedly concluded without identifying the accused, following a recent request by Congress MLA Parakkal Abdulla.

The Kerala government on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the controversial 'kafir screenshot' cases that triggered a political storm during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in Vadakara constituency.

According to a Home Department order, the SIT has been formed to conduct a thorough, effective and sustained investigation into two cases registered at Vadakara Police Station in Kozhikode district in connection with the circulation of controversial social media messages during the election period.

 

Understanding The 'Kafir Screenshot' Controversy

One of the cases relates to the alleged dissemination of messages against the then Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, K K Shailaja, through social media with the intention of creating communal polarisation. The second case concerns allegations that unknown persons created fake messages in the name of the complainant and circulated them on social media with the intention of creating unrest and disturbing public peace.

The controversy centred around a social media post circulated ahead of the Vadakara Lok Sabha election, which allegedly urged people not to vote for Shailaja, describing her as a "kafir" (non-believer). The CPI(M) had accused Congress-led UDF workers and its candidate Shafi Parambil of "creating and spreading the objectionable content", while the UDF alleged that local CPI(M) leaders and workers were behind the campaign.

SIT's Mandate And Oversight

As per the order, the SIT will be headed by the Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief, while Kozhikode Rural Crime Branch DySP T Manoharan has been appointed as the Chief Investigating Officer, the order said. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kannur Range, will oversee the investigation and has been authorised to induct additional officers into the SIT if required.

The government order said the head of the SIT would keep the Police Headquarters informed about developments in the case and submit fortnightly progress reports. The decision to reopen the investigation comes after the previous probe, conducted during the tenure of the LDF government, was reportedly concluded without identifying the accused. The present development follows a recent request by Congress MLA Parakkal Abdulla, who had written to State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala seeking the constitution of an SIT and a fresh investigation into the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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