Congress Expresses Distrust In SIT Probe Of Sabarimala Gold Misappropriation

The Congress party voices strong doubts about the integrity of the SIT investigation into the alleged Sabarimala Temple gold misappropriation, promising a new probe if elected.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress leader K Muraleedharan says Congress and UDF distrust the SIT investigating Sabarimala gold misappropriation.

UDF promises a thorough investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss if they win power after May 4.

The SIT is accused of attempting to counter criticism by questioning former TDB president P S Prasanth.

All accused in the Sabarimala gold misappropriation cases have been released on bail.

The SIT is probing the alleged misappropriation of gold from idols and door frames of the Sabarimala shrine.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that the Congress and the UDF have no faith in the SIT probing the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple.

UDF's Promise of a New Investigation

Muraleedharan said that once a UDF government comes to power after May 4, the matter will be investigated thoroughly, and none of the culprits will be allowed to escape.

He was responding to a query by a TV channel regarding reports that the Special Investigation Team was again questioning former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth in connection with the alleged misappropriation.

Concerns Over SIT's Actions

Muraleedharan contended that the SIT was questioning Prasanth in an attempt to counter criticism that all the accused in the gold misappropriation cases had been released on bail.

"They keep questioning people on one side, while those accused in the cases continue to get bail. They are doing this to mislead the public. This team (SIT) cannot carry out an honest probe into the cases. That is the UDF's stand," he alleged.

Bail Granted to Accused

Former TDB member K P Sankaradas was granted bail last week in two cases related to the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple.

With this, all the accused arrested in connection with the alleged misappropriation have been released on bail, while the SIT is yet to file a chargesheet in the two cases it has been investigating since October last year.

Scope of the SIT Probe

The SIT has been probing the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the shrine.

The Kerala High Court, which had directed the constitution of the SIT to probe the gold loss incident, has extended the deadline for filing the chargesheet, noting that the investigation is at a crucial stage and that samples from the artefacts are being examined with the assistance of central agencies.

The Travancore Devaswom Board manages the Sabarimala Ayyappan temple and other shrines in Kerala. Allegations of misappropriation have surfaced in the past, often leading to political debates and demands for transparent administration of temple assets. The High Court's involvement underscores the sensitivity and importance of maintaining the integrity of religious institutions.