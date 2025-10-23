Why Prakash Ambedkar Is Taking On The RSS

'We have asked the police to verify whether the RSS is a registered organisation. If they are not registered, then specific action should be taken against them.'

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and former President Ramnath Kovind at the RSS' centenary celebrations in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

An aggressive Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), founded by Prakash Ambedkar, Dr B R Ambedkar's grandson, is all set to lead a protest march (jan akrosh morcha) against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Sambhajinagar (earlier Aurangabad) on Friday, October 24.

The protest comes in the wake of a controversy involving Rahul Makasare, the VBA's Aurangabad West City president, who opposed the RSS for setting up a stall without permission outside a polytechnic college.

Makasare's video, in which he questioned the RSS about its permission, went viral on social media.

Despite no involvement in violence, an FIR was filed against him under non-bailable offences, Ambedkar tweeted on X.

Ambedkar condemned this action, calling it an example of 'Manuwadi police' behaviour, and instructed the Aurangabad VBA team to file a case under the SC/ST Atrocity Act against the investigating officer.

The VBA has given the police two clear options: Either show the RSS' registration certificate and the party will cancel the march, or if the RSS is an unauthorised organisation, file a case against it. However, no action has been taken by the police thus far, Ambedkar told Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.

What are the specific reasons behind leading this protest march to the RSS headquarters on October 24?

We have asked the police to verify whether the RSS is a registered organisation. If they are not registered, then specific action should be taken against them.

Every organisation has to be on the same platform. You cannot have different standards for different organisations. Look at what charges were brought against SIMI. The same principle should apply.

Are you comparing the RSS with SIMI?

I'm not making these comparisons myself -- you should read the American reports. The Indian press is a biased press. What is reported against the Sangh (the RSS) is minimal, but what is reported against the Bahujans appears in bold headlines.

If you have the guts, ask on your channel and in newspapers: Which weapons did the RSS worship on Dussehra? Don't question us first. Have that courage first (to question the RSS), and then put these questions to me.

What's the immediate reason for this protest against the RSS which is currently celebrating 100 years of its existence?

Our VBA city president (of Sambhajinagar, Rahul Makasare) first led a protest against those registering students outside a college. The police filed non-bailable charges against him for questioning the RSS workers whether they had permission to sit there (outside an educational institution) and register students to join the RSS.

If you can file baseless non-bailable charges in that case, then find out whether the RSS is a registered organisation or not. If not, file criminal charges against them for not registering the organisation under Indian laws.

How many people are likely to support you in this agitation?

As for how many participants will join -- you come, watch and see for yourself on October 24.