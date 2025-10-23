Why This Ex-DGP Joined The RSS

'When you attend an RSS function, the nation is your first priority.'

IMAGE: Jacob Thomas, retired director general of police, Kerala. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mynameiskalam//wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Retired bureaucrats joining political parties is not a new phenomenon.

But it is not common for a Christian police officer to be an RSS swayamsevak.

That is what Jacob Thomas who retired as Kerala's director general of police did.

"The Indian Police Service is a national service. The RSS also is a national voluntary organisation. I didn't find any difference," Jacob Thomas tells Shobha Warrier/Rediff.

IMAGE: Jacob Thomas participates in a traditional temple ritual in Kerala. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacob Thomas

You surprised many by attending the RSS' 100th anniversary celebrations in Kochi wearing the organisation's khaki uniform.

There is nothing to be surprised. This is not the first time that I attended an RSS function.

I have been participating in RSS functions for many years. Even while I was in service. Yes, I was never in RSS uniform (on those occasions).

Because it was the 100th year of the RSS, I thought I would wear the uniform. It was as simple as that.

The RSS does not have a formal membership. So, anybody who associates and participates in RSS functions, is basically part of the organisation and a swayamsevak.

The meaning of swayamsevak is that on your own volition, you contribute to nation building.

Individual development in the RSS parlance means not just physical development but intellectual development, social development, cultural development and emotional development. It is the holistic development of an individual.

The RSS believes that when an individual develops in a holistic manner, rooted in culture, rooted in society, the nation also develops.

Do you feel you have had such a holistic development as a person after becoming a part of the RSS?

Yes. As I was a swayamsevak, I was involved in the process of holistic development, and that differentiates me also.

In a society where deceit, hypocrisy, corruption and fraud thrive, I was not part of that; I was dead against the things that are against the nation and society.

This was possible only because I was a swayamsevak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacob Thomas

Who introduced you to the RSS?

In 1997 Advocate K G Bopaiah, the then BJP district president of Coorg district, introduced me to the RSS. He was an epitome of simplicity, humility, integrity and honesty.

Naturally, I was attracted to his personality, and I realised these qualities were marks of a swayamsevak.

Once we were returning from Bangalore, we took a break to have a cup of tea in a school run by the RSS.

Till then I was aware of the RSS but didn't know much about it. It was the school manager who actually introduced me to the ideals of the RSS. For me, it was like going inside the RSS.

The tea break got extended and we had food there. We spent that night there and saw the students doing drill in the morning. I also came to know about the disciplined way of education in the school.

Advocate Bopaiah was a facilitator in me understanding the RSS.

Did you join the RSS then itself?

See, when you participate in an RSS function, you automatically become a member. There is no application form for joining the RSS.

When you attend a function of the RSS, you become a swayamsevak and from then on, the nation is your first priority.

How did you feel to be a part of the RSS which is perceived as a Hindu organisation?

What do you mean by Hindu organisation?

It is a misconception you have that the RSS is a Hindu organisation.

When I went inside the RSS in the school, I did not find any difference between the school manager or Advocate Bopaiah or the other people I met there. They also did not see any difference in me.

You are attributing a difference, and that's why you are asking the question.

The message I want to give is that I am a swayamsevak, and I have gone inside this national voluntary organisation, and I did not find anybody thinking of you and me, or us and them.

You wore the khaki uniform as a police officer and now, you wore the RSS' khaki uniform. Did you feel any difference?

I felt at home.

When you are inducted into the police service, you are introduced to a uniform. And the meaning of the uniform is a disciplined life.

The Indian Police Service is a national service. The RSS also is a national voluntary organisation. I didn't find any difference.

IMAGE: Jacob Thomas with Bharatiya Janata Party national President J P Nadda after joining the BJP. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacob Thomas

After you retired from the IPS, you joined the BJP. Why the BJP?

After retirement in 2020, there was an invitation from the BJP at the national level and I accepted the invitation.

BJP President Mr J P Nadda inducted me into the BJP in Thrissur on the 4th of April 2021.

Was it your association with the RSS that made you accept the invitation?

While in service, I have seen Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the prime minister of India. I have also seen Narendra Modi as the prime minister.

These two were swayamsevaks and I could see the difference. They were not corrupt, and they were doing their best in nation building.

I got attracted to these personalities who were also swayamsevaks.

There were articles in the media that said that the three retired IPS officers who joined the BJP from Kerala had issues with the Left Democratic Front. One of them is you. Is there any truth in the story?

A totally corrupt state government will have issues with people who stand against corruption.

Now, you hear that it is not only immersed in systematic corruption, it is also stealing public wealth. Even from Sabarimala.

A person who believes in nation first will not be able to tolerate this sort of loot or corruption by a government.

Naturally, corrupt people will be against those who stand against corruption.

IMAGE: Jacob Thomas with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacob Thomas

Are you more of a swayamsevak than a political person?

Yes, I am more of a swayamsevak. I have been a swayamsevak for many years.

Where does the BJP stand in Kerala? Does it have a chance to come to power?

I am now only a member of the BJP. I am not even a booth president or booth committee member.

As a member of the BJP, I would say the BJP has been facing the challenges of the very heavy PR work done by the CPI-M, and the very heavy community mobilisation done by the Congress-led front.

Still, the BJP is increasing its vote share steadily.

Also, compared to the two other fronts -- the CPI-M led LDF and the Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) -- the BJP is a young party.

But our day will definitely and certainly come!

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff