HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kerala Muslim cleric's remark on widow's Manali trip sparks outrage

Kerala Muslim cleric's remark on widow's Manali trip sparks outrage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 23, 2025 11:31 IST

x

A remark made by Islamic scholar Ibrahim Saqafi Puzhakkattiri about a widow's trip to tourist destination Manali has sparked widespread criticism, with strong support for the woman rallying on social media.

IMAGE: 55-year-old Nafeesumma enjoys the snow in Manali. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Puzhakkattiri, leader of the AP Sunni faction, criticized 55-year-old Nafeesumma from Kadiyangadu in Kozhikode district for traveling, despite having lost her husband 25 years ago.

In a speech that quickly went viral, he stated that instead of staying home to recite prayers, "she went to play in the snow in another state."

His comment triggered a backlash, with many denouncing his perspective as "outdated and regressive".

The controversy also prompted a wave of support for Nafeesumma from various sections of society on social media on Thursday.

 

Former minister and Muslim League leader M K Muneer stated that women from the Muslim community have reached top positions, highlighting their progress.

"The situation of Muslim women in Kerala is not like that anyone says. The women from the community have become even pilots, " he said.

However, justifying Puzhakkattiri's stance, AP Sunni faction supremo Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliar on Saturday stated that, according to Muslim law, a woman should travel with a trusted male guardian, such as her husband, father, or brother.

He said that a trustworthy man should accompany a woman during a journey.

While, Nafeesumma's daughter, Jifna, strongly condemned Puzhakkattiri's remarks, questioning, "Does a widow not have the right to see the world?"

She added that Puzhakkattiri's remarks deeply hurt her, leaving her hesitant even to step out for family functions.

"After his speech, people started looking at her as if she had committed a grave mistake. She was in tears all she did was go on a trip," Jifna told a news channel.

Nafeesumma had travelled to Manali on December 11, 2024, with her children and became a social media sensation after a video of her joyfully experiencing snow went viral.

In the video, she playfully encouraged her friends, saying, "Are you all just sitting at home? This is amazing! You all should come too!"

Her enthusiasm resonated with many, and the video quickly spread across Instagram and WhatsApp groups. Within a day, it had garnered over 5.1 million views and received lakhs of likes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Islam is not exclusively for men; it's for men and women'
'Islam is not exclusively for men; it's for men and women'
Mallika Sherawat: India is REGRESSIVE!
Mallika Sherawat: India is REGRESSIVE!
'Nothing shocks me about Indian...'
'Nothing shocks me about Indian...'
Man's world? Not really, say these women
Man's world? Not really, say these women
'Nowhere in Islam does it say women must cover face'
'Nowhere in Islam does it say women must cover face'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Wonderful Properties Of Cloves

webstory image 2

India's 10 Tallest Statues

webstory image 3

Travelling? Don't Let Your Phone Get Hacked: 8 Tips

VIDEOS

The evergreen Hema Malini spotted at Mumbai Airport 0:43

The evergreen Hema Malini spotted at Mumbai Airport

Kareena stuns in red saree at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding1:04

Kareena stuns in red saree at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's...

Bus carrying pilgrims from Vaishno Devi falls into gorge2:37

Bus carrying pilgrims from Vaishno Devi falls into gorge

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD