Kerala Government Likely To Order CBI Probe Into Naveen Babu Death

The Kerala government is expected to order a CBI investigation into the death of former ADM Naveen Babu following a request from his family, a move that has sparked political controversy.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala's UDF government is considering a CBI probe into the death of former ADM Naveen Babu.

The decision follows dissatisfaction from Babu's family regarding the police investigation.

The family of Naveen Babu welcomes the potential CBI investigation, expressing hope for a fair and comprehensive inquiry.

CPI(M) criticises the move, alleging political motivation behind the CBI probe decision.

The UDF government in Kerala is likely to hand over the probe into former ADM Naveen Babu's death to the CBI, with a Cabinet decision expected soon in this regard.

Confirming the move, Congress MLA Pazhakulam Madhu said on Sunday that Chief Minister V D Satheesan had assured Babu's widow, Manjusha, of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe when she met him at his office in the state Assembly on May 29.

"A decision is expected at the next Cabinet meeting," the Ranni MLA told PTI.

While Babu's family welcomed the move, the CPI(M) termed it politically motivated.

According to Madhu, the family sought the Chief Minister's intervention as they were dissatisfied with the police investigation into the case, which triggered a major political controversy in Kerala in 2024.

Reacting to the development, Manjusha welcomed the government's move, describing it as a source of "great relief".

She said she had personally met the CM and the home minister and received a positive response, but had not expected the decision to move towards a CBI probe so quickly.

Expressing confidence in the central agency, she said she hoped the investigation would bring out the truth behind her husband's death.

Naveen Babu's brother, Praveen Babu, also welcomed the move and said the family expected a fair and comprehensive investigation.

"We had raised several doubts, including regarding the cause of death. We hope the CBI probe will examine all these aspects and bring out the truth," he said.

Key Figures in the Naveen Babu Case

Former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya remains the sole accused in the case.

Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on October 14, 2024, a day after Divya allegedly levelled corruption allegations against him during a public farewell function at the Kannur district collectorate.

Police had registered a case and later filed a charge sheet against Divya, accusing her of abetment of suicide.

Both the Supreme Court and the High Court had earlier rejected the family's plea for a CBI probe into the incident.

In March this year, the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court ordered a further investigation into the case, allowing petitions filed by Babu's family seeking a fresh probe and the production of call data records from Divya's official mobile phone.

Political Reactions to the CBI Probe

However, the CPI(M) strongly criticised the Congress-led UDF government's proposed move for a central agency probe into the case, alleging that it was politically motivated.

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh said the family's demand for a CBI investigation had earlier been rejected by the Supreme Court and questioned the government's decision to pursue the matter.

"The government and the chief minister are attempting to proceed with a demand that was not accepted by the apex court," he said.

Ragesh also asked whether the chief minister had greater faith in the CBI than in the state Vigilance department.

At the same time, he claimed that the CPI(M) had always stood with Naveen Babu's family and maintained that justice should prevail.

"We have no apprehensions about a CBI probe. Let the truth come out," he added.

Background of the Case

Facing criticism from the then opposition over the case, the CPI(M) leadership in Kannur had earlier removed Divya from her post as district panchayat president.

She was subsequently demoted from the party's district committee to the branch committee and stripped of all elected positions within the party.