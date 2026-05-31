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Home  » News » Kerala Government Likely To Order CBI Probe Into ADM Death

Kerala Government Likely To Order CBI Probe Into ADM Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 31, 2026 12:41 IST

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The Kerala government is considering handing over the investigation into the death of ADM Naveen Babu to the CBI amid family concerns and a political controversy involving corruption allegations.

Key Points

  • Kerala government is considering a CBI probe into the death of ADM Naveen Babu.
  • The decision follows concerns from Babu's family about the police investigation.
  • Former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya is the sole accused in the case.
  • The case triggered a political controversy in Kerala in 2024 due to corruption allegations.
  • A court ordered further investigation into Babu's death, including call data records.

The UDF government in Kerala is likely to hand over the investigation into the death of ADM Naveen Babu to the CBI.

Congress MLA Pazhakulam Madhu said on Sunday that Chief Minister V D Satheesan has assured Babu's widow of a CBI probe when she met him at his office in the State Assembly on May 29. "A decision is expected at the next Cabinet meeting," the Ranni MLA told PTI.

 

Family Seeks CBI Investigation

According to Madhu, Babu's family sought the chief minister's intervention because they were unhappy with the police investigation into the case, which triggered a political controversy in Kerala in 2024.

Former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya is the sole accused in the case.

Details of the Case

Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on October 14, 2024, a day after Divya allegedly made corruption allegations against him at a public farewell function at the Kannur district collectorate.

In March this year, the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court ordered a further investigation into Babu's death.

The court allowed petitions filed by Babu's family seeking a fresh probe and the production of call data records from Divya's official mobile phone.

Accusations and Aftermath

Police had earlier registered a case and later filed a charge sheet against Divya, accusing her of abetment of suicide.

Facing criticism from the then-opposition parties, the CPI(M) leadership in Kannur had removed Divya from the post.

She was later demoted from the party's district committee to the branch committee and stripped of all elected positions within the party.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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