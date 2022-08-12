Kerala MLA Jaleel terms J-K as India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, draws flak

Former Kerala minister and ruling Left Democratic Front MLA KT Jaleel on Friday courted a huge controversy by describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as 'Azad Kashmir.'

Jaleel made the remarks in a Facebook post regarding his visit to Kashmir.

In the post written in Malayalam, the Kerala MLA said "the part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control."

Jaleel, who was a minister in the previous Communist Party of India-Marxist-led LDF government, said "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh."

Slamming Jaleel, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed as "treasonous" the remarks of Jaleel and urged the government to register a case of sedition against him.

He said Kashmir is an integral part of India and it is the declared policy of the country.

Alleging that Jaleel, through the social media, shared the slogan raised by separatists in Kashmir, Muraleedharan also urged the government to seek his resignation as MLA.

BJP leader Sandeep Varier also slammed Jaleel for his remarks, saying they were "serious and it is clear that his venomous thinking is visible through the lines."

CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said he will respond after reading the Facebook post.