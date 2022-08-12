News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kerala MLA Jaleel terms J-K as India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, draws flak

Kerala MLA Jaleel terms J-K as India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, draws flak

Source: PTI
August 12, 2022 23:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Kerala minister and ruling Left Democratic Front MLA KT Jaleel on Friday courted a huge controversy by describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as 'Azad Kashmir.'

Jaleel made the remarks in a Facebook post regarding his visit to Kashmir.

In the post written in Malayalam, the Kerala MLA said "the part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control."

 

Jaleel, who was a minister in the previous Communist Party of India-Marxist-led LDF government, said "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh."

Slamming Jaleel, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed as "treasonous" the remarks of Jaleel and urged the government to register a case of sedition against him.

He said Kashmir is an integral part of India and it is the declared policy of the country.

Alleging that Jaleel, through the social media, shared the slogan raised by separatists in Kashmir, Muraleedharan also urged the government to seek his resignation as MLA.

BJP leader Sandeep Varier also slammed Jaleel for his remarks, saying they were "serious and it is clear that his venomous thinking is visible through the lines."

CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said he will respond after reading the Facebook post.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dawood link in Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA
Dawood link in Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling case knocks at CM's office door
Kerala gold smuggling case knocks at CM's office door
No-confidence motion against Kerala govt defeated
No-confidence motion against Kerala govt defeated
Ties to be hit if China disturbs border peace: EAM
Ties to be hit if China disturbs border peace: EAM
Meet twin sisters from J&K who won medals in Wushu
Meet twin sisters from J&K who won medals in Wushu
Exports up 2.14%; trade deficit at record $30 bn
Exports up 2.14%; trade deficit at record $30 bn
Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY event, attacker detained
Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY event, attacker detained
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Kerala minister who criticised Constitution resigns

Kerala minister who criticised Constitution resigns

Swapna's disclosure against Kerala CM kicks up a row

Swapna's disclosure against Kerala CM kicks up a row

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances