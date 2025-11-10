HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kerala: Houses flooded as 1.38-crore liltre water tank collapses

Kerala: Houses flooded as 1.38-crore liltre water tank collapses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 10, 2025 13:38 IST

x

Several houses were flooded and vehicles swept away after a portion of a feeder tank of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) collapsed at Thammanam in Kochi early Monday, officials said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo 

The incident occurred between 2 am and 2.30 am when part of the water tank at the KWA feeder pump house collapsed.

According to KWA officials, the tank has two chambers with a total capacity of around 1.38 crore litres.

 

The wall of one chamber collapsed, and the gushing water first broke through the compound wall of the pump house before entering about 10 nearby houses.

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said several vehicles parked in the area were swept away.

"Electronic gadgets and furniture in the ground floor of the houses were damaged. The water also entered a nearby health centre, destroying medicines and equipment," he said.

Vinod said the tank was built more than 50 years ago.

"This feeder tank boosts water supply to Kochi city and Tripunithura areas. The damaged chamber stored water meant for Kochi city," he added.

Residents said that they learnt about the water tank collapse only when water entered their house.

Compound walls for three houses have been damaged in the flooding, a resident said.

Thrikakkara MLA Uma Thomas, who also visited the area, urged the KWA to provide immediate compensation to residents who suffered property loss.

KWA officials said alternative arrangements would be made to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Kochi and neighbouring areas.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Flood Fury Ravages Many Parts Of India
Flood Fury Ravages Many Parts Of India
Why are the Himalayas hit by frequent flash floods
Why are the Himalayas hit by frequent flash floods
Flood fury from Himachal to Kerala; J-K breathes easy
Flood fury from Himachal to Kerala; J-K breathes easy
'Such Catastrophes Will Only Worsen'
'Such Catastrophes Will Only Worsen'
Heartbroken to see Punjab devastated by floods: Gill
Heartbroken to see Punjab devastated by floods: Gill

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries Driving The Electric Cars Revolution

webstory image 2

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 3

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

VIDEOS

K taka HM G Parameshwara vows strict action over alleged VIP treatment for prisoners1:18

K taka HM G Parameshwara vows strict action over alleged...

UP CM Yogi announces Vande Matara to be made compulsory in all educational institutions1:32

UP CM Yogi announces Vande Matara to be made compulsory...

Ramayana-theme park near Sarayu ghat to feature grand sculptures of Lord Ram Ravana Hanuman more4:09

Ramayana-theme park near Sarayu ghat to feature grand...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO