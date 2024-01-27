News
Kerala Guv gets Z+ cover after roadside standoff with SFI

Kerala Guv gets Z+ cover after roadside standoff with SFI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 27, 2024 16:01 IST
The Union home ministry has extended Z+ security cover to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Raj Bhavan said in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The Z+ security cover of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has been extended to Khan and Raj Bhavan, his office said in a post on 'X'.

'Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan,' the post said.

 

The move comes after high drama played out in the Kollam district of Kerala on Saturday  when Khan, facing Students' Federation of India (SFI)'s black flag protest, got off his car, took on the agitating Left student wing members, sat on the roadside and hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A visibly angry Khan accused CM Vijayan of 'promoting lawlessness in the state'.

The dramatic scenes were witnessed at Nilamel in Kollam, located about 40 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

After sitting there for over two hours, Khan left the place only after the police showed him a copy of the first information report (FIR) registered against 17 SFI activists under non-bailable provisions of the law.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
