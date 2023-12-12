News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kerala Guv accuses CM Vijayan of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically

Kerala Guv accuses CM Vijayan of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 12, 2023 02:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by accusing the Marxist veteran of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically.

IMAGE: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan confronts the SFI supporters waving black flags at him, in Thiruvananthapuram, December 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khan's scathing accusation came after his vehicle was allegedly hit by activists of the Students Federation of India, the student wing of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for Delhi.

 

A visibly furious governor got out of his car and told media that it was CM Vijayan who 'conspired' to send people to hurt him physically.

Khan also claimed that the constitutional machinery appeared to be collapsing in the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Arif Mohammad Khan is crossing the limits now'
'Arif Mohammad Khan is crossing the limits now'
'Kerala faces a very serious Constitutional crisis'
'Kerala faces a very serious Constitutional crisis'
Guv waging war on varsities: Vijayan on row over VCs
Guv waging war on varsities: Vijayan on row over VCs
Russian Oppn leader Navalny goes 'missing' from jail
Russian Oppn leader Navalny goes 'missing' from jail
Shivraj's rule ends, Mohan Yadav is picked as MP CM
Shivraj's rule ends, Mohan Yadav is picked as MP CM
Odisha raids: Hawala operators, shell cos under lens
Odisha raids: Hawala operators, shell cos under lens
Alert after 4-foot pit found near Hindon airbase wall
Alert after 4-foot pit found near Hindon airbase wall
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC to consider norms on guvs sending bills to Prez

SC to consider norms on guvs sending bills to Prez

Pinarayi retorts to guv, calls him anti-communist

Pinarayi retorts to guv, calls him anti-communist

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances