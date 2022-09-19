News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Governor is anti-communist propagandist: Pinarayi hits back

Governor is anti-communist propagandist: Pinarayi hits back

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 19, 2022 21:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday hit out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his allegations against the state government on a number of issues, calling him an anti-Communist propagandist and urged him not to stoop to the level of Opposition politicians who target the Left dispensation in the southern state.

IMAGE: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (left) and state CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hours after Khan launched an attack on the LDF government at a press conference at the Raj Bhavan, Vijayan, also a veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist leader, accused the former of showing submissiveness towards Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and told him to understand the history of the Communist movement in Kerala.

 

Khan, the anti-Communist propagandist of the day, should understand that the Communists were subjected to suppression before it came to power in the state through ballot in 1957, Vijayan said at a party programme.

Vijayan said the post of the governor is a Constitutional responsibility not a position from which one expresses personal opinions.

The governor, speaking to the media earlier in the day, alleged that the Communist ideology of the ruling Left front was brought here from outside the country and that it permits use of force to silence dissent.

Hitting back, Vijayan alleged that the RSS ideology was based on fascism prevailing in Italy and the views of Adolf Hitler against communism, Christianity and Islam.

He further alleged that the RSS went there to study about these ideologies and brought them here.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R © Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Miffed Kerala Guv seeks report over anti-CAA suit
Miffed Kerala Guv seeks report over anti-CAA suit
Kerala governor reads out criticism of Centre in House
Kerala governor reads out criticism of Centre in House
Kerala guv slams Vijayan for politics in varsities
Kerala guv slams Vijayan for politics in varsities
Emperor, Presidents, Kings, Sultan...
Emperor, Presidents, Kings, Sultan...
Pattern to marginalise minority, say hijab petitioners
Pattern to marginalise minority, say hijab petitioners
Why Bhutia is considering legal action against AIFF
Why Bhutia is considering legal action against AIFF
AIFF offers India coach a new deal...with a warning
AIFF offers India coach a new deal...with a warning
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Kerala CM behind police inaction in varsity case: Guv

Kerala CM behind police inaction in varsity case: Guv

The dilemma of Arif Mohammad Khan

The dilemma of Arif Mohammad Khan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances