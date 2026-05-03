Kerala: Biryani, laddoos prepared for poll results day

As Kerala awaits the Assembly election results, political parties across the state are already gearing up for victory celebrations with food, cultural events, and hopeful anticipation.

Image posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala's political parties are preparing for celebrations ahead of the Assembly election results.

Congress and UDF workers are planning to distribute biryani and organise cultural programmes.

The BJP is preparing celebrations in Kochi, anticipating winning seats in the Kerala Assembly.

Parties express confidence in their performance and expect a favourable outcome in the election results.

With the Kerala Assembly election results set to be announced on Monday, workers of various political parties across the state have begun preparations for celebrations.

In Pandikkad in Malappuram district, Congress and United Democratic Front workers are preparing biryani for around 5,000 people in anticipation of a victory.

According to Congress leaders, a large tent has been erected in the town where the food will be distributed.

"We will celebrate the end of 10 years of Left Democratic Front rule. We welcome everyone, including Communist Party of India-Marxist workers," a Congress worker told the media.

They said 16 large vessels have been arranged to cook biryani, using about 40 kg of rice each.

Apart from food, cultural programmes are also being organised as part of the celebrations.

"We are confident that the UDF will come to power. Malappuram district has been a stronghold of the front, and that will continue," a local leader said.

Congress Party's Election Day Preparations

The Congress on Sunday erected a large pandal at Indira Bhavan, the headquarters of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), ahead of the Assembly election results to be announced on Monday.

Congress leader Manakkad Suresh said sweets had been ordered for distribution after the results were declared.

"As we work among the public, we know their sentiments well. By 12 noon on Monday, the UDF will secure a clear majority and win the election," he told the media.

Suresh said all leaders of the party's working committee had been invited to Indira Bhavan for the occasion.

"LED walls and seating arrangements have been made for the leaders to watch the election results," he said.

BJP's Optimistic Outlook For Kerala Assembly

The BJP is also preparing for celebrations in Kochi, with large quantities of laddoos already ordered.

The saffron party and its NDA allies currently do not have any MLAs in the Kerala Assembly, but leaders expressed hope of opening their account this time.

Party workers have also prepared placards featuring candidates they expect to win.

"We will win several seats, including Nemom, Kazhakootam, Manjeshwar, Palakkad and Thiruvalla. People are fed up with both the LDF and UDF and will vote for the NDA," a party leader said.