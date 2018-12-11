Celebrations begin even as counting is still underway

December 11, 2018 11:01 IST

With the results pouring in for the five states, celebrations and distribution of sweets have also begun.

The Congress wasted no time to start bursting firecrackers after early trends showed that the party was surging ahead in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Take a look at the festivities.

Congress workers begin the celebrations outside Sachin Pilot's residence as the Congress raced ahead of the BJP in the state and Pilot himself is leading in Tonk. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Congress workers also performed a havan outside party chief Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

TRS workers can't contain their excitement as the party led by KCR surged of all other parties in Telangana. Photograph: ANI/Twitter