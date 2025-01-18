Cops blocked screening of documentary on AAP leaders' arrest: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged the Delhi Police prevented the screening of a documentary exposing the 'secrets' and 'conspiracies' behind the arrest of his party leaders.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, at party headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A senior Delhi police office said no permission was sought for the screening event despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force in Delhi in view of the assembly polls on February 5.

But Kejriwal questioned why was permission needed for a private screening event.

He told a press conference in New Delhi the documentary -- Unbreakable -- was to be shown to the media at the private event, and it was not any political programme.

"No votes were going to be sought at the event neither anything was to be said against any party," Kejriwal said.

The AAP convener shared a picture of the venue of the screening at the Pyarelal Bhawan at ITO, showing a heavy police presence.

He charged the police did not allow the screening at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The BJP is completely scared of the documentary because it uncovers the secrets and conspiracies behind the arrest of AAP leaders in the past two years. It exposes the illegal and unconstitutional activities of the BJP," he alleged.

At a separate press conference later in the day, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj screened the trailer of the documentary to the media.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party will not deter from showing the documentary and will ensure it reached the public.

"The AAP is now determined to ensure this film reaches the public. Whether I invite you to my home and show it to you in a room on a mobile phone or send it to you via WhatsApp, I will make sure you watch this film. One way or another, this film will reach everyone," he said.

Prominent AAP leaders including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain were arrested by central agencies in corruption cases during 2023-24.

A senior police officer said political parties have to apply for prior permission through a single window system at the office of the District Election Officer (DEO) for holding any event during the MCC period.

"This is a standard process during the elections. For the screening event, no such permission was taken and hence it would have been a violation of MCC guidelines," he added.