HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi poll: BJP fields ex-MPs against Kejriwal, Atishi

Delhi poll: BJP fields ex-MPs against Kejriwal, Atishi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 14:23 IST

x

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Delhi assembly, fielding former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

IMAGE: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, at the party office in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

It has named another former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is in the fray.

 

The party has fielded its national office-bearers Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ashish Sood from Karol Bagh and Janakpuri, respectively, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar and former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan.

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will contest from Malviya Nagar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

If AAP Can Do That, BJP Can Do This!
If AAP Can Do That, BJP Can Do This!
I could've built sheesh mahal: PM tears into 'AAPda'
I could've built sheesh mahal: PM tears into 'AAPda'
'I am a magician': Kejri to give Rs 1,000 to women
'I am a magician': Kejri to give Rs 1,000 to women
Kejriwal promises Rs 18k a mnth for Hindu, Sikh priests
Kejriwal promises Rs 18k a mnth for Hindu, Sikh priests
More Freebies From Kejriwal Coming Up
More Freebies From Kejriwal Coming Up

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

webstory image 2

Burj Khalifa Turns 15!

webstory image 3

5 Healthy Indian Street Foods

VIDEOS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport0:42

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 20251:35

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 2025

Urvashi Rautela celebrates mom Meera's birthday with paparazzi1:48

Urvashi Rautela celebrates mom Meera's birthday with...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD