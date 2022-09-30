News
Kejriwal unveils 15-point plan to fight air pollution ahead of winters

Kejriwal unveils 15-point plan to fight air pollution ahead of winters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 30, 2022 16:27 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan, including setting up teams to check garbage burning, dust and vehicular emission, to curb air pollution in the national capital.

IMAGE: People at India Gate lawns, amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The chief minister said certain steps by the government, including the introduction of an electric vehicle policy in 2020 and 24-hour electricity supply, had led to an 18.6 per cent decline in air pollution levels in the last four years.

 

Expressing the need for cooperation among various stakeholders, including NCR cities, the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management, Kejriwal urged the neighbouring states to ensure use of piped natural gas by industries, use of zig-zag technique by brick kilns, ban on gen sets and round-the-clock power supply to curb pollution.

Announcing the action plan, Kejriwal said the government would spray Pusa bio-decomposer on stubble on around 5,000 acres this year.

"The Delhi government will install 233 anti-smog guns and 150 mobile anti-smog guns to curb pollution. The government has also developed a green room comprising nine scientific experts who will monitor the situation," he said during a digital briefing.

The chief minister said the government, in partnership with IIT-Kanpur, had come up with a super-site at Rouse Avenue to monitor air quality in real time and also make forecasts. The data on source apportionment -- a methodology aimed at understanding the origin of the pollution -- will start coming from October 20.

He added that the government had formed 611 teams to check garbage burning in the open and would run an anti-dust campaign. Teams have also been set up to enforce the cracker ban.

From October 6, the government will run an anti-dust campaign with 586 teams physically verifying construction sites to ensure measures to curb dust pollution are strictly followed, he said.

The government has directed real-time monitoring of sites larger than 500 square metre and deployment of anti-smog guns. It will also deploy 581 water sprinklers and 150 mobile smog towers to check dust.

Kejriwal also announced plans to decongest 203 roads through route diversion to ensure less vehicular emissions due to traffic jams.

He added that the government was in the process of setting up an e-waste park to process electronic waste collected from the national capital.

The Green Delhi app was also a success with over 53,000 complaints, including against garbage burning, received, the chief minister said.

He added that 3,500 Paryawaran Mitra were working to mitigate pollution and urged people to register to contribute to make the city pollution free.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
