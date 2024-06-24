News
Kejriwal to stay in jail as SC waits for Delhi HC order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 24, 2024 13:17 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday fixed June 26 for hearing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the Delhi high court order putting interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti said it would like to wait for the pronouncement of the high court order on the issue.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, sought vacating of the interim stay on the bail order.

 

ASG SV Raju, appearing for the ED, opposed the plea of Kejriwal, and said the high court is about to pronounce the verdict on its stay application.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar jail on Friday last had the high court not granted the interim stay relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
