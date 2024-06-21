News
HC stays Kejriwal's bail till it hears ED's challenge

HC stays Kejriwal's bail till it hears ED's challenge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 21, 2024 11:47 IST
The Delhi high court on Friday said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shall not be given effect to till it hears the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea challenging the relief granted in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

IMAGE: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ED mentioned its plea challenging the trial court order for an urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will come to it in 10-15 minutes and after that it will hear the matter.

 

The high court said till then the trial court order shall not be acted upon.

The ED has challenging the trial court's order passed on Thursday evening.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi high court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
