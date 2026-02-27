HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged in liquor scam case

Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged in liquor scam case

Source: PTI
February 27, 2026 12:24 IST

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have been discharged in the Delhi excise policy corruption case after a Delhi court found significant flaws in the CBI's chargesheet, marking a major development in the ongoing investigation.

Kejriwal Sisodia acquitted in liquor scam

IMAGE: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Photograph: @msisodiaX/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia discharged in Delhi excise policy corruption case.
  • Special Judge cited lacunae and lack of evidence in the CBI chargesheet.
  • The case involves alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped excise policy.
  • 21 others were also discharged in the same matter.

In a big relief to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, a court in New Delhi on Friday discharged the former Delhi chief minister and his ex-deputy in the politically charged liquor policy case, as it refused to take cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation chargesheet.

Besides the two leaders, 21 more were discharged in the case.

 

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-Aam Aadmi Party government's now-scrapped excise policy.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh rapped the federal agency for lapses in investigation, saying there was no cogent evidence against Kejriwal, while there was no prima facie case against Sisodia.

He underlined 'some misleading averments' and said that the voluminous chargesheet had several lacunas not corroborated by evidence or witnesses.

Judge finds faults with CBI chargesheet 

"...The chargesheet suffers from internal contradictions, striking at the root of conspiracy theory," Judge Singh said.

He said that in the absence of any evidence, the allegations against Kejriwal could not be sustained and that the former chief minister was implicated without any cogent evidence.

This, the judge said, was inconsistent with the rule of law.

Regarding Sisodia, the judge said there was no material on record showing his involvement, nor was any recovery made from him.

A detailed order is awaited.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
