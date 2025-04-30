HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Case against AAP's Sisodia, Jain in Rs 2,000 cr scam

Case against AAP's Sisodia, Jain in Rs 2,000 cr scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read
Share:

April 30, 2025 13:05 IST

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has filed a case against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in the construction of 12,748 classrooms in Delhi government schools, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. Photograph: ANI Photo

The scam is pegged at around Rs 2,000 crore and involved awarding contracts at highly inflated rates with classrooms reportedly built at Rs 24.86 lakh each, nearly five times the usual cost, the ACB added in a statement.

The project was allegedly awarded to contractors linked with AAP.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What does Delhi loss mean for aam aadmi CM Kejriwal?
What does Delhi loss mean for aam aadmi CM Kejriwal?
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
Lesson For AAP, Cong: Ek Hai To Safe Hai
Lesson For AAP, Cong: Ek Hai To Safe Hai
Did Muslims Turn Their Backs On Kejriwal?
Did Muslims Turn Their Backs On Kejriwal?
AAP + Cong Would Still Have Lost To BJP
AAP + Cong Would Still Have Lost To BJP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate' families amid border tensions0:40

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate'...

Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya'1:10

Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of...

Javed Akhtar urges Govt to take 'solid' action against Pakistan1:33

Javed Akhtar urges Govt to take 'solid' action against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD