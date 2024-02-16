News
Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Assembly

Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 16, 2024 17:33 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved a motion of confidence in the assembly which the House will discuss on Saturday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Seeking the vote of confidence in the assembly, he said, "Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by Bharatiya Janata Party members offering them Rs 25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled."

 

Claiming that the Delhi excise policy case was false, he alleged the BJP wanted to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government.

A Delhi court has asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping summons in an excise policy-linked case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was 'legally bound' to comply.

The ED had moved the court after Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons by the probe agency for questioning in a Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
