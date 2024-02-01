News
Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again: Sources

Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again: Sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2024 21:17 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, sources in the party said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

The ED on Wednesday issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summonses issued by the federal agency over the last four months.

Though the AAP remained tight-lipped about whether the Delhi CM will appear before the probe agency, sources in the party said that he is likely to skip the summons this time too.

 

The AAP has maintained that its legal team is studying the summons issued to Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal is scheduled to participate in a protest along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann outside the BJP headquarters on Friday against the alleged cheating in Chandigarh mayoral polls.

On Tuesday, in a setback to the Congress and the AAP -- both Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) members -- the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

The AAP-Congress combine alleged that the presiding officer had tampered with the ballot papers.

Kejriwal skipped ED summonses for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 and January 18 this year.

He had called these notices 'illegal'.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
