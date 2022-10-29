News
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal launches 'select AAP's Guj CM candidate' campaign

Kejriwal launches 'select AAP's Guj CM candidate' campaign

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 29, 2022 13:19 IST
After Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a crowdsourcing campaign to select the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the Gujarat elections.

Kejriwal announced a number to register the opinion -- 6357000360. On this number, people can send voice message, WhatsApp and SMSes till November 3. The results would be announced on November 4.

He has also shared an email id on which views can be sent.

 

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party had conducted a survey, and Bhagwant Mann had emerged as the popular choice.

Later the party had won with a huge mandate and Mann took charge as the chief minister.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly are due by the end of this year. However, the polling dares are yet to be announced.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
