News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal issues another directive from ED custody

Kejriwal issues another directive from ED custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 26, 2024 11:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions from the Enforcement Directorate custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court after his ED remand hearing in an alleged Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on March 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kejriwal received information about problems in laboratory tests available at Mohalla Clinics and issued the directions, he told a press conference in New Delhi.

The health department will act immediately to address the issues, Bharadwaj said.

 

He said the latest directions from Kejriwal show that despite being in custody, he always thinks about the wellbeing of the people of Delhi.

Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party national convener, who is in the ED custody till March 28 in the Delhi excise policy case, issued directions to Water Minister Atishi to address the water and sewer issues in some parts of the city.

Sources had said the matter of issuing directions while being in custody will be looked into by the ED to ascertain if it is in line with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order issued to the agency and Kejriwal during his custody period.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'
'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
ED to probe how Kejriwal issued order from custody
ED to probe how Kejriwal issued order from custody
Mahipal Lomror aces 'weird' role of Impact Player
Mahipal Lomror aces 'weird' role of Impact Player
Can Flipkart taste success in quick commerce space?
Can Flipkart taste success in quick commerce space?
Work Begins On The Full Budget
Work Begins On The Full Budget
Miami Open: Swiatek, Gauff stunned in fourth round
Miami Open: Swiatek, Gauff stunned in fourth round
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AAP to gherao PM's residence, security beefed-up

AAP to gherao PM's residence, security beefed-up

'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'

'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances