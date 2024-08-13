News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal can't authorise Atishi to hoist national flag: GAD

Kejriwal can't authorise Atishi to hoist national flag: GAD

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 13, 2024 12:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid uncertainty over who will hoist the national flag during the official Delhi government function on Independence Day, the General Administration Department (GAD) in New Delhi said on Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in a corruption case, cannot authorise minister Atishi to do so on his behalf.

IMAGE: Delhi minister Atishi. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

GAD minister Gopal Rai Monday directed the department to make arrangements for Atishi to unfurl the flag as the chief minister 'desires'.

Responding to the minister's communication, GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the CM's direction is 'legally invalid and cannot be acted upon'.

 

The GAD officer has also said the chief minister's communication to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on August 6 in this regard was 'not permissible' according to the prison rules.

Chaudhary said preparations for the Independence Day function of the Delhi government was underway at its regular Chhatrasal Stadium venue.

As the CM in judicial custody and not available to hoist the flag, the matter has been communicated to the 'higher authority' and a directed is awaited, Chaudhary said.

Rai had issued his directions to the GAD on Monday after a meeting with Kejriwal in the jail.

In a letter to the LG last week, Kejriwal said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme.

The LG office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the chief minister.

Also, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena was 'an abuse of privileges' granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and, therefore, it was not sent to the addressee.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Family Time For Sisodia After 17 Months
Family Time For Sisodia After 17 Months
Atishi's indefinite fast ends with hospitalisation
Atishi's indefinite fast ends with hospitalisation
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
Why Ananya Loved Playing Bae
Why Ananya Loved Playing Bae
Misleading ads: SC closes proceedings against Ramdev
Misleading ads: SC closes proceedings against Ramdev
Army Vigil At LoC For Independence Day
Army Vigil At LoC For Independence Day
Family Time For Sisodia After 17 Months
Family Time For Sisodia After 17 Months

More like this

SC against Kejri playing CM if out on bail

SC against Kejri playing CM if out on bail

Kejriwal used kickback money to stay at Goa hotel: ED

Kejriwal used kickback money to stay at Goa hotel: ED

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances