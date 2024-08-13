Family Time For Manish Sisodia After 17 Months

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail on Friday, August 09, 2024, after 17 months behind bars.
The Supreme Court gave Sisodia bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.
Sisodia shared pictures of him spending time with children from his family.
On Monday, Sisodia met AAP leaders to prepare for next February's Delhi assembly elections.
