Family Time For Manish Sisodia After 17 Months

Family Time For Manish Sisodia After 17 Months

By REDIFF NEWS
August 13, 2024 11:56 IST
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail on Friday, August 09, 2024, after 17 months behind bars.

The Supreme Court gave Sisodia bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

Sisodia shared pictures of him spending time with children from his family.

On Monday, Sisodia met AAP leaders to prepare for next February's Delhi assembly elections.

 

IMAGE: Sisodia plays with children while wife Seema Sisoida looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sisodia with the kids, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Sisodia at a meeting with AAP leaders ahead of the Delhi assembly election.
Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, party MP Sandeep Pathak and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai are also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sisodia speaks at the meeting of AAP MLAs. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
