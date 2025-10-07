HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kejriwal allotted bungalow after HC pulled up govt: AAP

Kejriwal allotted bungalow after HC pulled up govt: AAP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 07, 2025 15:59 IST

After the Centre allotted Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal a Type-VII bungalow in the capital, the party confirmed that the former Delhi chief minister will stay at the 95, Lodhi Estate accommodation, which was allocated to him after the 'Delhi high court rapped the Centre on the issue'.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

"Kejriwal has been allotted an official bungalow by the Centre after it was scolded by the Delhi high court. He was entitled to a bungalow since he is the convener of a national party," AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda told PTI Videos.

Last month, the Delhi high court pulled up the Centre for delaying its decision in allotting a residential accommodation to Kejriwal in the national capital.

 

Kejriwal lived at an accommodation on 6, Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines while he was the chief minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had made it a big election issue in Delhi, calling the house 'Sheesh Mahal', and vowing that its chief minister will not stay there.

After resigning as chief minister, Kejriwal shifted to a government bungalow allotted to Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

In 2022, Delhi government's vigilance department initiated an inquiry, on the direction of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, into allegations of 'irregularities and cost escalation' in the renovation of the Civil Lines bungalow by the PWD.

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter on the complaint of then Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, which was filed with Saxena in December 2024.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
