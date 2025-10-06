AAP to go solo in Bihar polls, will contest all 243 seats

Announcing that it will contest the elections to all the 243 seats of the Bihar assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released its first list of 11 candidates as it forayed into the state.

IMAGE: AAP Bihar in-charge Ajesh Yadav (second from left) along with state president Rakesh Yadav (second from right) and others, release the party's first list of candidates for the 2025 Bihar assembly elections during a press conference, in Patna, Bihar, October 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference, AAP's state in-charge Ajesh Yadav said the party is confident of replicating its governance model from Delhi and Punjab in Bihar.

"We have an approved model of growth and governance. The work done by the Aam Aadmi Party is being discussed across the country. People hailing from the Purvanchal region had contributed immensely to our victory in Delhi," he said.

"Our national convener Arvind Kejriwal asked if they can help us form a government in Delhi, then why not in Bihar?" he added.

The party fielded Meera Singh in Begusarai, Bhanu Bhartiya in the Kasba seat in Purnia district, Arun Kumar Rajak in Phulwari seat in Patna, Pankaj Kumar in Bankipur in Patna, Ashok Kumar Singh in Govindganj in Motihari, and Retd Capt Dharmraj Singh in the Buxar seat.

State AAP co-incharge Abhinav Rai ruled out any alliance with the existing political blocs.

"Our alliance is with the people of Bihar. We won't ally with any party or coalition," he said.

Yadav spoke about AAP's achievements in education, healthcare, and public welfare in Delhi and Punjab.

"Prashant Kishor has just begun talking about reforms, but we have already implemented those on the ground," he said, replying to a question from reporters.

Yadav said the list of the party's star campaigners will be announced soon.

"Our top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Bhagwant Mann, have all visited Bihar in the past," he added.