Keep in mind your...: Modi's appeal on women's quota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging all Lok Sabha members to support the Women's Reservation Bill, emphasising the critical need to empower women and correct decades of political neglect.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI video grab

Key Points Prime Minister Modi urges Lok Sabha members to vote for the Women's Reservation Bill.

Modi highlights the importance of empowering women and addressing historical political delays.

The bill proposes 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

MPs will also vote on the Delimitation Bill to increase Lok Sabha strength to 816.

Modi appeals to MPs to consider the bill with sensitivity and support 'Nari Shakti'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to all Lok Sabha members to vote in favour of the women's reservation bill and not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of the country's 'nari shakti'.

Hours before the voting on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Modi also said that for four decades, a great deal of politics has been played on the issue of women's quota and it is now time that half the country's population gets its rights.

Key Provisions Of The Women's Reservation Bill

Members of the Lower House will also vote on the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill for the delimitation of constituencies and increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 816 to implement the proposed amended women's quota law.

"In just a short while, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge all political parties... I appeal...Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favour of women's reservation.

"On behalf of the country's 'Nari Shakti', I also plead to all members... please do not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of 'Nari Shakti'," Modi said in his appeal in Hindi posted on X.

Modi's Appeal To Empower Women

He said this is a great opportunity to extend service to the women of the country and to honour them, and the MPs should not deprive them of new opportunities.

"I would say to all the members of Parliament... Keeping in mind your mother, sister, daughter and wife at home, listen to your conscience. If this amendment is passed by consensus, the women of the country will become even more empowered. The democracy of the country will become even more empowered," he said.

"Come, let us together create history today. Give the women of India, the country's half population, their rightful due," the PM said.

The Women's Reservation Bill, if passed, would require further delimitation exercises to redraw constituency boundaries. Similar bills have been introduced in the past but failed to pass due to lack of consensus. The current bill aims to address gender disparity in Indian politics.