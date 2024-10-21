Kazan, Where Modi Is Headed On Tue

Kazan in Tatarstan, south west Russia, is where the annual BRICS summit will be held this week.

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi will arrive in Kazan on Tuesday to attend the 16th BRICS summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, from October 22 to 24, 2024.

The summit brings together Brazil (President Lula won't attend in person after sustaining a neck wound on the weekend), Russia, India, China, and South Africa and welcomes four new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

IMAGE: The illuminated Kazan Kremlin ahead of the BRICS summit. All photographs: Alexey Nasyrov/Reuters

IMAGE: Banners with the logo of the BRICS summit near the Kazan Kremlin and the Kul Sharif mosque in Kazan.

IMAGE: BRICS banners in Kazan.

IMAGE: BRICS banners near the Agricultural Palace in Kazan.

IMAGE: BRICS banners next to the Kul Sharif mosque in Kazan.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com