News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Kazan, Where Modi Is Headed On Tue

Kazan, Where Modi Is Headed On Tue

By REDIFF NEWS
October 21, 2024 15:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kazan in Tatarstan, south west Russia, is where the annual BRICS summit will be held this week.

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi will arrive in Kazan on Tuesday to attend the 16th BRICS summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, from October 22 to 24, 2024.

The summit brings together Brazil (President Lula won't attend in person after sustaining a neck wound on the weekend), Russia, India, China, and South Africa and welcomes four new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

 

IMAGE: The illuminated Kazan Kremlin ahead of the BRICS summit. All photographs: Alexey Nasyrov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Banners with the logo of the BRICS summit near the Kazan Kremlin and the Kul Sharif mosque in Kazan.

 

IMAGE: BRICS banners in Kazan.

 

IMAGE: BRICS banners near the Agricultural Palace in Kazan.

 

IMAGE: BRICS banners next to the Kul Sharif mosque in Kazan.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Modi-Xi Meeting Won't Solve Ladakh Standoff'
'Modi-Xi Meeting Won't Solve Ladakh Standoff'
NSA Ajit Doval to visit Russia to attend BRICS meet
NSA Ajit Doval to visit Russia to attend BRICS meet
BRICS doubles in size with 5 new members
BRICS doubles in size with 5 new members
Shilpa Shows Off Her Mehendi
Shilpa Shows Off Her Mehendi
Bomb threats: Govt to amend aviation security rules
Bomb threats: Govt to amend aviation security rules
Kashmir will not become part of Pak: Farooq Abdullah
Kashmir will not become part of Pak: Farooq Abdullah
Sobhita's Wedding Festivities Start
Sobhita's Wedding Festivities Start
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Putin invites Palestine Prez to BRICS; Modi to attend

Putin invites Palestine Prez to BRICS; Modi to attend

Russia backs Pak's BRICS entry bid; will India resist?

Russia backs Pak's BRICS entry bid; will India resist?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances