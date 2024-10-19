Putin invites Palestine Prez Abbas to BRICS summit; Modi to attend

Days ahead of the BRICS Summit in his country, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday asserted that the grouping is not anti-West but just “non-West”, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this observation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchange greetings during their visit to the Rosatom Pavilion, at the VDNkh Exhibition Centre, in Moscow, July 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

At an interaction with a select group of foreign journalist Moscow, he slammed the US and western nations for backing Ukraine in the war with Russia. He asserted that their military alliance NATO was fighting the war for Ukraine.

Asked by PTI whether he saw a role for India in negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine, he referred to the concern expressed by the Indian prime minister, whom he described as a “friend”.

He said Russia was “grateful” for this.

Putin said it was difficult to specify a timeline for ending the war in Ukraine, and setting one will be also be “counterproductive”.

He accused the United States of trying to stem development in China. “It's like telling the sun not to rise,” he said.

Modi will visit Russia on October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa were the initial members of the grouping.

Putin said the doors of BRICS were not closed to new members, and as the grouping develops even the non-member countries will benefit economically.

The Russian leader said what set this group apart from others is that BRICS was never meant to be against anyone.

“The Indian prime minister put it aptly. Of late, he has said that s is not an anti-Western group, it's just a non-Western group,” he said.

Answering another question, he said India movies were very popular in Russia.

He also mentioned the country's pharmaceutical and automotive industries, and referred to “decisions” by India to “protect its own”.

“But we are positive that if the Indian friends have this interest, we will find some common ground to promote Indian films to the Russian market,” he added.

Putin expressed concern over the situation in Gaza, and said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been invited to BRICS events.