NSA Ajit Doval heads to Russia for peace talks

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will visit Russia next week to attend the BRICS NSA meeting in Moscow, sources said.

IMAGE: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Meeting of BRICS and BRICS Plus High-Level Security Officials is scheduled to be held in St Petersburg from September 10-12.

Notably, Russia is holding the BRICS chairmanship for the year 2024.

The BRICS is an informal group of states comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with new members Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia joining the grouping in 2023.

Ajit Doval had participated in the 13th BRICS NSA meeting in Johannesburg in July 2023.

Doval's visit to Moscow comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to both Russia and Ukraine in the past two months.

During his visit, Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It was Modi's first visit to Russia and Ukraine since the war started between Moscow and Kyiv in 2022.

Notably, India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

During his visit to Russia in July, the PM held a meeting with Putin at the Kremlin and discussed ways to diversify cooperation between the two nations in various sectors like trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology, commerce, and innovation.

Modi had said that there is no solution on the battlefield and added that peace talks do not succeed amid bombs, guns and bullets.

In August, Modi travelled to Ukraine after concluding his visit to Poland.

During his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Modi called dialogue is the only solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," Modi told Zelenskyy in their bilateral meeting.

The PM further said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.