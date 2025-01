On Thursday, January 30, 2025, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad students along with other Kashmiri students held a Tiranga rally at the historic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar to celebrate Republic Day.

Glimpses from the rally:

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com