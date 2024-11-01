Historic! Diyas Light Up Srinagar

In a historic moment, on Thursday, October 31, 2024 night, Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk lit up with thousands of diyas to celebrate Diwali for the first time.

Locals and tourists gathered in large numbers joining together to illuminate the square with traditional diyas in a powerful symbol of unity and celebration.

Special security arrangements were in place, ensuring a peaceful and joyous atmosphere as people thronged the area to take part in the festivities.

The event also included a special aarti puja dedicated to Lord Hanuman, which brought an added spiritual significance to the gathering.

IMAGE: A view of the diyas with the Ghanta Ghar in the background.

IMAGE: People engaged in lighting up the diyas.

IMAGE: Children too took part in the celebration.

IMAGE: Girls busy lighting up the diyas.

IMAGE: Children at the occasion.

IMAGE: People queue up to enjoy the moment.

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a tight vigil.

IMAGE: A priest performs an aarti.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani