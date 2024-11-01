News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Historic! Diyas Light Up Srinagar

Historic! Diyas Light Up Srinagar

By UMAR GANIE
November 01, 2024 11:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a historic moment, on Thursday, October 31, 2024 night, Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk lit up with thousands of diyas to celebrate Diwali for the first time.

Locals and tourists gathered in large numbers joining together to illuminate the square with traditional diyas in a powerful symbol of unity and celebration.

Special security arrangements were in place, ensuring a peaceful and joyous atmosphere as people thronged the area to take part in the festivities.

The event also included a special aarti puja dedicated to Lord Hanuman, which brought an added spiritual significance to the gathering.

 

IMAGE: A view of the diyas with the Ghanta Ghar in the background.

IMAGE: People engaged in lighting up the diyas.

IMAGE: Children too took part in the celebration.

IMAGE: Girls busy lighting up the diyas.

IMAGE: Children at the occasion.

IMAGE: People queue up to enjoy the moment.

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a tight vigil.

IMAGE: A priest performs an aarti.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
 
Print this article
PIX: People across country celebrate Diwali with pomp
PIX: People across country celebrate Diwali with pomp
Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces in Kutch
Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces in Kutch
Want To See 2,500,000 Diyas?
Want To See 2,500,000 Diyas?
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
3rd Test PIX: Sundar's double strike stumps Kiwis
3rd Test PIX: Sundar's double strike stumps Kiwis
Bibek Debroy, chief of PM's economic council, is dead
Bibek Debroy, chief of PM's economic council, is dead
Perez vs Lawson: A new F1 rivalry ignites!
Perez vs Lawson: A new F1 rivalry ignites!
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
A Diwali Tale from The Ramayana
A Diwali Tale from The Ramayana
How Bollywood Celebrates Diwali
How Bollywood Celebrates Diwali

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances