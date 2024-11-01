Historic! Diyas Light Up Srinagar

In a historic moment, on Thursday, October 31, 2024 night, Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk lit up with thousands of diyas to celebrate Diwali for the first time.
Locals and tourists gathered in large numbers joining together to illuminate the square with traditional diyas in a powerful symbol of unity and celebration.
Special security arrangements were in place, ensuring a peaceful and joyous atmosphere as people thronged the area to take part in the festivities.
The event also included a special aarti puja dedicated to Lord Hanuman, which brought an added spiritual significance to the gathering.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani