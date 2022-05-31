Kashmiri Pandits warn govt: There'll be another migration if...

Kashmiri Pandits employed under the PM package hit the streets at various places in the Valley on Tuesday to protest the killing of a woman teacher by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: A Kashmiri Pandit wails during a protest against the killing of a school teacher in Srinagar on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajni Bala, 36, who belonged to Samba district and was posted at a government school in Gopalpora, was shot dead by terrorists earlier in the day.

The protesting Kashmiri Pandits warned of 'mass relocation' if the government fails to provide a strong solution within 24 hours for the killings of innocents by the terrorists in the Valley.

Several Kashmiri Pandit employees assembled at the clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, officials said.

Another group of protesters assembled at Batwara in the Sonawar area of Srinagar and raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir administration for its failure to ensure foolproof security for employees of minority communities.

The protesters, mostly women, raised slogans like 'Administration haye haye' (down with administration), 'Minorities ko jeene do' (Let the minorities live) and 'We want justice'.

In south Kashmir's Qazigund town, the Kashmiri Pandit employees blocked one tube of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to protest Bala's killing.

They appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter to ensure the safety of minorities.

"The government has failed completely in providing security to the minorities. Rahul Bhat was killed inside a district office on May 12 and today our sister Rajni Bala was shot dead inside a school.

"We appeal to PM, HM and LG to intervene in the matter. Kashmiri Pandits are on the roads now and there is no hope of survival," one of the protestors said.

Another protestor Amit Kaul said that they are agitating against the killings by demanding relocation to a 'safer place' until conditions turn normal.

He said, "We have made a Pan-Valley decision that if the government fails to take any strict decision for us in 24 hours, we will move out from the Valley and there will be mass migration, once again."

"When our delegation met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, we requested him to save us and our memorandum also read that by the time situation in Kashmir returns to normal, we should be relocated to some other places, for some time being like 2-3 years, he added."

"They assured us that they will make Kashmir 'terrorism-free' in 2-3 years, hence we asked them to relocate us until then, he said quoting the Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.

He also disclosed, "Only 1,250 people have been accommodated to the transit camps, rest 4,000 people are living in rented accommodation, and providing safety and security to all of them by reaching their homes is something next to impossible."

The protestors declared that the protest will continue for 24 hours until a solution is provided to them.

Bala's is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Budgam district's Chadoora.

This is also the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. While three victims were off-duty policemen, four were civilians.

-- with inputs from ANI