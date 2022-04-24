News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmiri Pandits stage dharna during PM's visit

Kashmiri Pandits stage dharna during PM's visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2022 21:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Demanding that a commission be setup to investigate the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, members of the community sat on dharnas on Sunday to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the union territory.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the celebrations of National Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli village, in Samba on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers (KPV), led by Sandeep Mawa, have been sitting on a fast-unto-death for the past four days in Srinagar pressing for their demand.

Amid tight security arrangements, Modi inaugurated some and laid the foundation for other multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish an all-weather connectivity between the two regions.

 

Another group of KPV members, led by Vikram Kaul, sat on a dharna near the Press Club in Jammu, prompting the police to vacate them in wake of Modi's visit to the region.

At least 200 more members of the KPV sat on a dharna at Muthi Ghat in Jammu demanding a probe, also into the killings and destruction of temples during the emergence of terrorism in Kashmir in 1990s.

Mawa has threatened to set himself on fire if his demands are not fulfilled in the next few days.

He has also been demanding stern action against Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, who had allegedly admitted to have killed dozens of Pandits during the 90s.

The Kashmiri Pandits also said they wanted an administration devoid of tainted, anti-national and corrupt bureaucrats.

Divisional commissioner of Kashmir province Pandurang K Pole visited Mawa and asked him to end his fast.

'We, the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, have come in his (Mawa's) support and demand that these three demands be conceded, and Dr Sandeep Mawa be saved from self immolation. We stand by him,' Kaul, who led the dharna in Jammu, said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena
View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena
How This Cong MP Wants To Help Kashmiri Pandits
How This Cong MP Wants To Help Kashmiri Pandits
What I Saw When The Kashmiri Pandits Fled in 1990
What I Saw When The Kashmiri Pandits Fled in 1990
Uddhav skips PM's award event to meet elderly woman
Uddhav skips PM's award event to meet elderly woman
Power crisis: Coal shortage is NOT the reason
Power crisis: Coal shortage is NOT the reason
Cong, BJP trade barbs over Rana Kapoor's allegation
Cong, BJP trade barbs over Rana Kapoor's allegation
EPL PIX: Pulisic strikes late as Chelsea edge West Ham
EPL PIX: Pulisic strikes late as Chelsea edge West Ham
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'If Kashmiri Pandits have to come back...'

'If Kashmiri Pandits have to come back...'

'Kashmiri Pandits were targeted just like others'

'Kashmiri Pandits were targeted just like others'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances