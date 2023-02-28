News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmiri Pandit's Killers Gunned Down

Kashmiri Pandit's Killers Gunned Down

By REDIFF NEWS
February 28, 2023 19:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two terrorists believed to be behind Sunday's killing of a Kashmiri Pandit were gunned down early on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces inside a mosque in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. An Indian Army jawan was also killed.

 

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers and the Kashmir police's Special Operations Group near the site of the encounter at Padgampora village in Awantipora in which two terrorists were killed, here, below, below and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The police identified one of the slain terrorists as Aqib Mustaq Bhat, who initially worked for the Hizbul Mujahideen before moving to The Resistance Front. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Soldiers stand guard after an encounter broke out between the terrorists and the security forces, here, below and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Locals inspect the damaged house at the site of the encounter. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Security forces cordoned off an area in Padgampora village following a tip-off that at least two armed terrorists were hiding inside the mosque, officials said. The incident took place around 1.15 am.

"Security forces exercised extreme restraint given the fact that the two local militants were holed up inside a mosque. We were determined to ensure there was no damage to the mosque," a senior police officer said.

During the encounter, a soldier working with 55 Rashtriya Rifles received a bullet in his thigh, puncturing a main artery. There was heavy loss of blood and the soldier could not survive, the officer said.

Recapping what had happened, he said one of the terrorists, identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat, was killed on the mosque premises.

The other, identified as Ajaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Trall near Pulwama, jumped out, possibly from a window, and took refuge in a house close to the mosque.

His location was tracked through technical surveillance and security forces trapped him inside the house before shooting him dead, the officer said.

On Sunday, Sanjay Sharma, a bank guard, was shot dead by terrorists barely 100 metres from his home in Achan in Pulwama when he was on his way to the local market.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'He pulled a terrorist out of the car...'
'He pulled a terrorist out of the car...'
The Kashmir Braveheart Called 'Bindaas'
The Kashmir Braveheart Called 'Bindaas'
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!

Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!

'If Kashmiri Pandits have to come back...'

'If Kashmiri Pandits have to come back...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances