'Mafia on stage': BJP leader storms out of Ayodhya presser

'Mafia on stage': BJP leader storms out of Ayodhya presser

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 06, 2024 11:23 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Faizabad MP Lallu Singh made a sudden exit from a press conference in Ayodhya on Thursday stating that 'mafia elements are present on stage'.

IMAGE: Former BJP MP Lallu Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I cannot sit with the mafia," said Singh as he abruptly left the press conference, which was organised by the BJP state leadership in Ayodhya.

Singh alleged that 'mafia elements were present on the stage', prompting him to rise and exit the premises.

 

Although Singh refrained from explicitly naming any individual, he unequivocally gestured towards BJP leader Shivendra Singh, who was seated on the stage.

"Mafia was present on the stage and I can never associate myself with such elements. I have consistently fought against the mafia, as they exploit and oppress society," Singh told the media persons.

The press conference was convened by BJP state general secretary Sanjay Rai at the Ayodhya circuit house regarding the membership drive.

Shivendra Singh was booked under attempt to murder and the Gangster Act and was lodged in Faizabad jail in 2018. He was later shifted to the Barabanki Jail.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said, "Former MP Lallu Singh personally campaigned throughout his entire election alongside notorious criminals and hardened history-sheeters, which ultimately led to his downfall in the election."

Lallu Singh lost the Faizabad seat to Samajwadi Party's Awdhesh Prasad in the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP Ayodhya spokesperson Rajneesh Singh said, "Lallu Singh has always adhered to political decorum throughout his political career".

"He has consistently distanced himself from criminals in his political endeavors, never aligning with them," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
