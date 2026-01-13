Iran says forces ready for war; accuses US, Israel of stoking unrest

Iran's armed forces, backed by the nation, are fully prepared to respond to any aggression against the country, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Monday, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

IMAGE: People gather on the streets amid anti-government unrest in Tehran, Iran, in this still image obtained from social media video released on January 8, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

Speaking at a press conference when asked about the possibility of war, Baghaei said Tehran is closely monitoring developments and remains ready to counter any hostile act.

"Our nation has shown that, with full might and complete courage, it defends Iran's integrity, and our readiness is incree ready to repel any act of aggression," he said.

Baghaei also alleged that recent unrest in Iran was fuelled by foreign interference, claiming riots were triggered by "very evident" interventionist remarks by US and Israeli officials.

"Peaceful protests were met with an appropriate response by the administration... But in the second stage, the country was faced with a wave of warm and cold arms, in addition to US and Israeli officials' interventionist remarks," he said, according to Press TV.

He further claimed that foreign interventions were intended to provoke chaos.

"Many believe that the recent events that happened these days were the thirteenth day of the US-Israeli aggression against our country," Baghaei said, adding that Tehran would present documents later, Press TV reported.

On Iran-US communication, Baghaei said, "The communication channel is open between the Iranian foreign minister and the US president's special envoy, through which messages are exchanged whenever needed," noting that the Swiss embassy serves as the US Interests Section in Iran.

Amid the continuing unrest, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, announced a ban on Iranian diplomats and "any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran" from entering Parliament premises.

In a statement on X, Metsola said "it cannot be business as usual" as "the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty".

"This House will not aid in legitimising this regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder," she added.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media aired footage of pro-government rallies across multiple cities, including a large demonstration in Tehran attended by thousands, Al Jazeera reported.

State-run agencies broadcast footage showing Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a rally in the capital, greeting flag-waving citizens and marching among the crowd.

Pezeshkian had earlier urged Iranians to join a "national resistance march" on Monday to condemn the violence that began two weeks ago.

He has pledged to address economic grievances, saying his government is "ready to listen" to protesters, while urging citizens to prevent "rioters" and "terrorist elements" from causing damage, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran's Embassy in India also weighed in, saying millions across Iran had condemned what it described as state-sponsored terrorism.

In a post on X, Iran in India said, "Breaking now: #Iran speaks with one voice as millions nationwide condemn the state-sponsored terrorism of the United States and the Zionist regime."

The embassy's remarks came as large demonstrations were reported across provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with crowds waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, Press TV reported.

The protests and counter-demonstrations follow days of unrest amid soaring inflation, economic hardship and public anger over governance.

At least 544 people have been killed, and more than 10,681 individuals have been arrested and transferred to prisons, according to the Human Rights News Agency.

Against this backdrop, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said there was clear evidence "linking this deadly violence to Mossad terrorists," Press TV reported.

The claim gained traction after former US State Secretary and CIA Director Mike Pompeo posted on X on January 2, "The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope. Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege - Mashhad, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan. 47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence?"

He added, "Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them," triggering speculation about foreign involvement in anti-government unrest.

Authorities have also addressed concerns about disruptions caused by internet-related issues and their impact on key services.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation said flights are continuing as usual despite recent connectivity disruptions.

Majid Akhavan, the organisation's spokesperson, said all flights are "operating normally and without problems" and that airport services are fully functional, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Al Jazeera also reported that several foreign airlines have suspended flights to Iran amid intensifying protests.

Iranian state television aired visuals from Tehran showing crowds moving towards Enghelab Square and broadcast chants including "Death to America!" and "Death to Israel!"

It also aired a funeral procession for security forces killed in Shahrud city in Semnan province, along with demonstrations held in cities including Kerman, Zahedan and Birjand, "in condemnation of recent terrorist events", the report said.

State broadcasters described the rallies as an "Iranian uprising against American-Zionist terrorism".

The unrest has also driven heightened regional tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US and Israel of instigating what he called a "terrorist war" inside Iran, saying "enemies have miscalculated their moves".

The developments follow a wider escalation in the region after Israel and the United States bombed Iranian nuclear and other sites in a 12-day war last June.

In the United States, President Donald Trump said the US military is considering a range of options.

Trump said he had been briefed during intelligence meetings and noted potential steps could range from cyberattacks to direct strikes, though no final decision has been made.

Trump also claimed Iran had reached out to Washington and was seeking talks, with the administration working to coordinate them.

On the markets, oil prices dipped slightly after earlier gains, amid geopolitical risks linked to protests in Iran and the US seizure of Venezuela's oil supplies.

Trump warned Tehran of consequences if demonstrators were harmed and said he was weighing possible military action.

"We're looking at it very seriously," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. "The military is looking at it and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination."