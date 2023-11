Several houseboats were gutted after a massive fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The fire, which began in one of the houseboats on Friday late at night, quickly spread and engulfed several others.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Scenes of fully damaged houseboats.

IMAGE: Houseboats owners inspect the damaged houseboats on Saturday.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com