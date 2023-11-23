Kashmir Faces Power Crisis

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, Peoples Democratic Party workers staged a protest against the electricity crisis in Kashmir.
The protestors wanted to march to Lal Chowk, but were prevented by the police and the protest was carried out outside the PDP office in Srinagar.
Congress workers too were stopped by the police when they tried to take the protest to Maulana Azad road.
The Kashmir valley is facing a shortage of electricity at the beginning of the long winter.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com