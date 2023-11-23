News
Kashmir Faces Power Crisis

Kashmir Faces Power Crisis

By UMAR GANIE
November 23, 2023 17:20 IST
On Thursday, November 23, 2023, Peoples Democratic Party workers staged a protest against the electricity crisis in Kashmir.

The protestors wanted to march to Lal Chowk, but were prevented by the police and the protest was carried out outside the PDP office in Srinagar.

Congress workers too were stopped by the police when they tried to take the protest to Maulana Azad road.

The Kashmir valley is facing a shortage of electricity at the beginning of the long winter.

 

IMAGE: Senior PDP leaders being stopped by the police during their protest. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Police stop senior Congress leaders from marching ahead.

 

IMAGE: Congress leaders hold placards against the power crisis, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: PDP women leaders and workers hold placards during the protest.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
